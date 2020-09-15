Lil Nas X Announces His First Children’s Book, ‘C Is For Country’

Lil Nas X has proven he can dominate the Billboard charts, but now he’s about to see if he can exhibit the same mastery over the New York Times Best Sellers list: The rapper announced today that he’s releasing a children’s book, C Is For Country. The book, illustrated by Theodore Taylor III, is intended for readers aged 3 to 7 years old and is set for release on January 5, 2021.

i’m dropping the best kids book of all time soon! C IS FOR COUNTRY, out January 5, 2021 from @randomhousekids. I can't wait to share it with you all. You can pre-order it right here!!!: https://t.co/lLqM4CqXA5 pic.twitter.com/h0hhnlvPTO — nope (@LilNasX) September 15, 2020

The pre-order page for the book describes it as an “ABC picture book” in which the rapper and “Panini the pony” embark on “a joyous journey through the alphabet from sunup to sundown”:

“Parents who play Grammy winner Lil Nas X’s 12-times platinum single Old Town Road on repeat will want to take their kids and ride on over to this ABC picture book from the music mega-star! A is for adventure. Every day is a brand-new start! B is for boots — whether they’re big or small, short or tall. And C is for country. Join superstar Lil Nas X—who boasts the longest-running #1 song in history—and Panini the pony on a joyous journey through the alphabet from sunup to sundown. Experience wide-open pastures, farm animals, guitar music, cowboy hats, and all things country in this debut picture book that’s perfect for music lovers learning their ABCs and for anyone who loves Nas’s signature genre-blending style. Featuring bold, bright art from Theodore Taylor III, with plenty of hidden surprises for Nas’s biggest fans, C Is for Country is a celebration of song and the power inside us all.”

Pre-order C Is For Country here.