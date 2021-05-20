Pride Month is just a couple weeks away now and iHeartRadio has announced how they’ll kick off June: They (along with Procter & Gamble) will be hosting their second annual “Can’t Cancel Pride” virtual event on June 4.

Bebe Rexha is set to co-host alongside Elvis Duran and will also perform her single “Sacrifice.” Meanwhile, also taking part are Lil Nas X, Demi Lovato, Hayley Kiyoko, Pink Brothers Osborne, Marshmello, Busy Phillips, Gus Kenworthy, Jennifer Hudson, JoJo Siwa, MJ Rodriguez, Nina West, and more.

Gayle Troberman, Chief Marketing Officer for iHeartMedia, said in a statement, “As the country is returning back to normal and we are slowly starting to gather again, LGBTQ+ communities around the world are still feeling the devastating effects of COVID-19. “We look forward to once again celebrating the incredible voices and allies of the LGBTQ+ community with an amazing night of music that will honor Pride and the communities’ fight for equal rights, all while benefitting six remarkable nonprofits that make an everyday positive impact.”

This news comes a few days after Lil Nas X declared, “i wanna do something special for homosexual month in a few weeks.” It also quickly follows Lovato revealing she now identifies non-binary and changing their pronouns to they/them.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.