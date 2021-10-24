Riding high off the success of his debut album, Montero, Lil Nas X is everywhere these days. And this weekend, everywhere included an appearance at Electric Daisy Carnival in Las vegas, where the young rapper was a surprise guest during Diplo’s set. Of course, with all the great press comes some backlash too — Boosie Badazz issued a bizarre homophobic rant against Nas yesterday after the “Call Me By Your Name” singer playfully suggested he had a song with Boosie.

Since he was too busy getting on stage in front of a massive crowd at EDC — where he performed “Industry Baby,” “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” and his first big hit, “Old Town Road” — he hasn’t said much in response to the rapper’s attack. Nas is a very progressive artist and one of the most openly queer performers to hit mainstream music for quite some time, making out with a man onstage at the VMAs and constantly advocating for LGBTQ acceptance.

Diplo previously remixed “Old Town Road” and was joined by Nas and Billy Ray Cyrus to perform the remix when he performed a DJ set at the country music festival Stagecoach. Lately the producer has been in the news for sexual battery and assault allegations, which he’s dismissed as extortion.

Check out the appearance from Lil Nas X during Diplo’s set at EDC above.