Lil Nas X And Elton John Trade Iconic Looks In A New UberEats Campaign

Lil Nas X and Elton John have become quite the pair. The two performers are separated by decades of age and experience, but linked by their status as queer icons. That connection became more apparent when Lil Nas X revealed that the “Rocketman” singer will feature on his upcoming debut album but their collaborations apparently didn’t stop there. Both are featured together in a new campaign for Uber Eats, “Tonight I’ll Be Eating,” appearing in ads showing off their shared sense of flamboyant style.

In a press release, Nas said of the near-50-year industry veteran, “I’m so excited and honored to be working with the legendary Elton John on this Uber Eats campaign. We had so much fun on set deciding what’s for dinner and trying on each other’s most iconic looks. I can’t wait for everyone to see it!” John, meanwhile, was equally effusive in his praise for the younger artist, saying, “It’s been absolutely wonderful partnering with Lil Nas X, one of the most influential voices in pop culture, and with Uber Eats, my faithful favorite for everything delicious. From taking selfies to deciding to swap looks on set, working together has been a blast.”

Both artists have new projects in the offing; Nas, as previously mentioned, drops his much-hyped debut album Montero this Friday after a rollout that included everything from Lisa Frank-resembling cover art to pregnancy photos — complete with a gift registry where fans can donate to causes important to Nas. Elton’s new project, Lockdown Sessions, is due October 22 and sees him collaborating with contemporary artists like Young Thug and Nicki Minaj.

Watch Elton John and Lil Nas X trade looks above.