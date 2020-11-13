Lil Nas X flew into 2018 with his monster hit song, “Old Town Road,” a track that took over TikTok and eventually took over the Billboard singles chart. The song would remain at the No. 1 position for nineteen straight weeks, longer than any other song in the chart’s history. The success continued for Lil Nas X as he went on to win Grammy awards for Best Music Video and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance as well as wins at the MTV VMAs, AMAs, and CMAs. However, that’s all in the past now and after going more than a year with a new release, the Georgia native makes his return as Santa just in time for the impending Christmas season with his new single, “Holiday.”

The “Rodeo” singer announced the song with a trailer that featured Michael J. Fox and presents the singer as a cowboy who has traveled through time all to become Santa Claus. The track’s official video sees Lil Nas X working in a futuristic version of Santa;s workshop. Here, the singer is surrounded by robots who do all the gift-prepping while he drives around in a toy car and wreaks havoc. Later, he joins his robotic reindeer and takes off into the cold night sky to deliver the gifts to the awaiting citizens.

The song arrives after Lil Nas X shared a portion of the album’s tracklist back in September. While the tracklist’s length or guest features are still unknown, the singer revealed four tracks that would appear on the release. The song’s include “Call Me By Your Name,” a track he teased on Twitter, “One Of Me,” “Don’t Want It,” and “Titanic.”

Press play on the video above to hear “Holiday.”