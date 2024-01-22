Sometimes the best new R&B can be hard to find, but there are plenty of great rhythm-and-blues tunes to get into if you have the time to sift through the hundreds of newly released songs every week. So that R&B heads can focus on listening to what they really love in its true form, we’ll be offering a digest of the best new R&B songs that fans of the genre should hear every Friday. It’s been a little while since the last update of this weekly R&B column, and since then we’ve received plenty of music and news from the genre’s artists. Here are some releases on the new music front that you should check out:

Blxst — “Heart Ain’t Empty” For his first record of the year, Blxst emerges with the tender ballad “Heart Ain’t Easy.” With synths and an occasional piano making up the song’s production, Blxst delivers an introspective single while showing his sympathy to a close friend who is going through a tough time. Despite his inability to physically be there, Blxst assures them that their well-being remains at the forefront of his mind. Destin Conrad — Submissive2 Destin Conrad has released a project every year since 2021, and he keeps the streak alive with a release early into the 2024 year. Conrad returns with Submissive2, a sequel to his 2023 effort Submissive. Through the nine songs and a feature from Alex Isley, Conrad continues the theme from Submissive which he said is “submitting to non-physical things, submitting to change, submitting to not knowing.”

Naomi Sharon — “Nothing Sweeter” Months after releasing her celebrated debut album Obsidian, OVO Sound signee Naomi Sharon returns with “Nothing Sweeter.” It fuses elements of soul and contemporary R&B for a record that Sharon describes as “a vulnerable song that captures the fragility of falling in love.” She adds, “There’s an indescribable magic in the first kiss with the one you love. Regardless of what follows, that initial kiss remains unmatched and unforgettable.” UMI — Talking To The Wind Seattle-born and Los Angeles-based singer Umi kicks off her 20224 year with a new EP. Talking To The Wind presents four songs that capture the relief after a weight is removed from one’s shoulder. “Each of the songs were created at a time where I didn’t know exactly where I was going or what I was creating for,” UMI said about the project in a press release. The only thing I knew for certain was that in the moment of creating it all I was happy. It’s okay to create without a map and to live without one, too; to breathe out and let the wind of life take you where you’re always meant to be.”

Kyle Dion — If My Jeans Could Talk A year and a half removed from his sophomore album Sassy, Kyle Dion begins the year with If My Jeans Could Talk, his new EP. With eight songs to its name, Dion unveils a body of work that he says is “more vulnerable, a bit more real, and a bit more carefree.” Dion added, “I feel this is a project to give to my fans to let them know that I am back and here is an appetizer before my 3rd album.” Loony — “Too Attached” This year will make three years since Toronto singer Loony released her last project Soft Thing, and thanks to Instagram posts from the singer, it seems like her official debut album will arrive this year. The latest step towards that comes with her new single, “Too Attached,” which recalls the moments she realizes that she’s deeply fallen in love with her partner.

Genia — “Like That” A name in the R&B world to pay attention to this year is singer Genia who is preparing to release her 4am In The Ville EP in the early months of the year. The latest single from that is “Like That,” a feisty and fiery single that Genia uses to off her self-confidence and separate herself from the competition. PxRRY & Shreta — “Only One” Following a year highlighted by singles like “Didn’t You Say,” Connecticut singer PxRRY teams up with Shreta for their “Only One.” Together, the duo delivers a duet that shines a light on the perfect love and how two people can be the ideal companion for each other in order to create the relationship for a lifetime.

SAHXL — “TTUP” Australian singer SAHXL continues his streak of singles with his latest offering, “TTUP.” Short for “Too Turnt Up,” SAHXL admits to being unable to commit to a relationship due to the way his stardom complicates things with his current partner. Though he’s not cheating on her, the way his stardom effects his relationship makes him feel like love isn’t for him at the moment. Jordan Mackampa — “Blaccjack The Mac” With Welcome Home, Kid! out on February 16, British-Congolese Jordan Mackampa delivers the album’s fourth single with “Blaccjack The Mac.” The new single is a euphoric, funk-infused, disco anthem dedicated to self-love. It’s a track for the moments when you’re feeling yourself and riding a high of self-confidence.