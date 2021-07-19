Nike filed a lawsuit against Lil Nas X and MSCHF over their “Satan Shoes,” but it was reported that the parties had settled the lawsuit. However, they’re still heading to court today, and ahead of that, Lil Nas X, as he tends to do, has had jokes.

He’s been cracking jokes for the past few days, joking about potential outfits he’s going to wear to court, getting more muscular so he can look good in jail, “dropping the soap,” and other related things. Consequently, #FreeLilNasX became a trending topic on Twitter today, and shortly before the trial, the rapper tweeted, “all jokes aside i can’t believe i might be going to jail. who’s going to make mildly funny tweets about being gay while i’m away.”

trying really hard to decide what i should wear to court on monday for the satan shoes case pic.twitter.com/VAGuz1JgZD — nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) July 16, 2021

i gotta get big and sexy incase it’s some cute niggas in jail https://t.co/ETUhcZHHNm — nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) July 17, 2021

when people tell me not to drop the soap after the judge sends me to jail tomorrow pic.twitter.com/GABg1jsJI0 — nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) July 18, 2021

me in jail today when niggas start asking me if i’m a bottom pic.twitter.com/YOibBhJH92 — nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) July 19, 2021

all jokes aside i can’t believe i might be going to jail. who’s going to make mildly funny tweets about being gay while i’m away — nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) July 19, 2021

He also took to TikTok yesterday to share a joke about the trial, sharing a hilarious video he captioned, “the judge tomorrow when i try to flirt with him to avoid going to jail.”

Nas wasn’t the only one getting in on the fun, as his fans shared hilarious tweets about them showing up to defend the rapper in court, what’s happening in the courtroom, and more. Check out some of the #FreeLilNasX tweets below.

me sneaking into court and defending lil nas today #FreeLilNasX pic.twitter.com/4XhZuDPFox — nicole :) (@expiredpies) July 19, 2021

me distracting the judge so lil nas x can run out the back #FreeLilNasX pic.twitter.com/lK0J6pdCjP — nicole⁷ (@pttercrux) July 19, 2021

The judge checking to see if enough people tweeted #freelilnasx to drop the charges today pic.twitter.com/d4ecKF5PtZ — Rhance the Capper ➐ (@Jdeezymadeitez) July 19, 2021

Me in the courthouse tryna convince Judge Panini to don't be a meanie #FreeLilNasX pic.twitter.com/tQFiBbFyhM — dinkster⁉ (@Engelgeist) July 19, 2021

Me outside the prison they send Lil Nas X to #FreeLilNasX pic.twitter.com/SW7JTAnUiv — 「𝙈𝙤𝙭𝙞」☀️ ceo of being annoying (@wowmoxi) July 19, 2021