Slowly but surely, Lil Nas X has been unveiling more info about his upcoming album Montero. He revealed last week that the album is currently set for a September 17 release, and not long after that, she shared the cover art. The rapper teased yesterday that that tracklist would arrive today, and this morning, he tweeted, “posting tracklist in a little bit. ahhh my balls are tingling and trembling. i’m so excited.”

Now, the tracklist has arrived, and of course, it includes recent singles “Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” “Sun Goes Down,” and the Jack Harlow collaboration “Industry Baby.” Beyond that, though, it will also include features from Doja Cat, Sir Elton John, Megan Thee Stallion, and Miley Cyrus.

“MONTERO” 🦋💕

TRACKLIST 💿

ALBUM OUT

SEP. 17. 2021 pic.twitter.com/YwkOvuDJlH — MONTERO 🦋 (@LilNasX) September 1, 2021

All in all, the project spans 15 tracks and runs for about 43 minutes.

Check out the Montero tracklist below.

1. “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”

2. “Dead Right Now”

3. “Industry Baby” feat. Jack Harlow

4. “That’s What I Want”

5. “The Art Of Realization”

6. “Scoop” feat. Doja Cat

7. “One Of Me” feat. Elton John

8. “Lost In The Citadel”

9. “Dolla Sign Slime” feat. Megan Thee Stallion

10. “Tales Of Dominica”

11. “Sun Goes Down”

12. “Void”

13. “Don’t Want It”

14. “Life After Salem”

15. “Am I Dreaming” feat. Miley Cyrus

Montero is out 9/17 via Columbia Records. Pre-save it here.

