The 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards were last night and so many of the biggest music stars were on hand. That included Lil Nas X, who wasn’t up for any awards but was there to present Elton John with the 2021 iHeartRadio Icon Award (alongside Coldplay’s Chris Martin). At one point during the evening, Lil Nas X took a couple minutes for a red carpet interview with Variety, and he spoke about his head-turning hopes for his next music video.

During the brief chat, he was asked how he plans to out-do “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” and his previous attention-grabbing visuals. He responded, “I want to do something in a different lane that’s crazier. I’m not sure what yet, but that’s for when I make a main single or something, you know?”

He also spoke about how he felt during his famous pants-splitting incident while performing on Saturday Night Live, saying, “I was quite terrified, but I was like, ‘The show must go on… I hope my goodies aren’t on TV right now.'” As for the current location of those now-iconic pants, he said, “I think they’re still in New York being shipped here. We have to put them in a museum one day.”

The rapper closed with a message for LGBTQ kids who might be facing struggles: “You f*cking rock, f*ck everybody else.”

Watch the interview here.

