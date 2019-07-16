Lil Nas X Proves He’s The Meme King By Storming Area 51 In A New Animated ‘Old Town Road’ Video

In recent days, a new meme has taken over the internet thanks to a Facebook event titled “Storm Area 51, They Can’t Stop All of Us.” It’s a funny joke, and one a lot of people are on board with: 1.3 million people said they are going to the event. The gag has inspired a flood of Area 51- and alien-themed memes lately, and since Lil Nas X is the meme king of 2019, he has gotten in on the fun. Lil Nas X’s contribution to the conversation is a new video for his latest “Old Town Road” remix, an animated clip in which he, Billy Ray Cyrus, Young Thug, Mason Ramsey, and some others storm Area 51.

In the video (which was animated by SomehoodLum), Lil Nas X tells the security team at Area 51 that he’s on his way. He rounds up his crew of Cyrus, Thug, and Ramsey, and they all hop on their horses (except for Thug, who instead opted for a snake) and begin their raid. Once they make it in, they get their hands on a bunch of alien technology, including a thematically appropriate mode of transportation.

The Area 51 memes have gained so much traction that an Air Force spokesperson issued a response, telling NPR, “The U.S. Air Force is aware of the Facebook event encouraging people to ‘Storm Area 51.’ The Nevada Test and Training Range provides flexible, realistic and multidimensional battlespace to test and develop tactics as well as conduct advanced training in support of U.S. national interests. Any attempt to illegally access the area is highly discouraged.”

Watch the new “Old Town Road” video above, and read our interview with Lil Nas X here.

