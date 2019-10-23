Back in July, it was reported that Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” has been certified Diamond by the RIAA, meaning that the single had achieved sales of 10 million units. Those reports turned out to be inaccurate, as the song was actually only 3x Diamond at the time. Now, though, it has actually happened: Billboard reports that “Old Town Road” has now been certified Diamond. “Old Town Road” is the first song of 2019 to be certified Diamond, and it apparently reached the milestone faster than any other song ever has.

Lil Nas X, of course, reacted with a meme. He also previously noted (jokingly) back in May, “when old town road goes diamond i’m sending all my followers a copy of phineas & ferb season 3 on blu ray.”

OLD TOWN ROAD IS OFFICIALLY DIAMOND!! 💎💎💎💎💎 pic.twitter.com/3nR7fYJEE3 — nope (@LilNasX) October 23, 2019

The speed at which “Old Town Road” reached Diamond certification is truly unprecedented. This year, some other songs that have been certified Diamond include Ed Sheeran’s “Shape Of You” (released as a single in 2016), Bruno Mars’ “Just The Way You Are” (2010), Jason Mraz’s “I’m Yours” (2005), and Fun and Janelle Monáe’s “We Are Young” (2011).

As for Lil Nas X, he’s in the midst of a break, as he wrote on Twitter about a month ago, “It’s been a wild last 7 months and I’m ready to take a little time off.”

Some artists mentioned are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music.