In March of 2019, Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” debuted on the Billboard Hot 100, which it would go on to rule the chart for a record 19 weeks. A couple months later, as he often does, Lil Nas X took to Twitter to share a joke, writing, “when old town road goes diamond i’m sending all my followers a copy of phineas & ferb season 3 on blu ray.” Maybe he didn’t think the song would ever get the ten million sales it needed to achieve Diamond status, but sure enough, it did: It was announced back in October that “Old Town Road” had earned Diamond certification. Last month, meanwhile, the song crossed the 12-million-sale threshold.

Well, Lil Nas X has about 4.5 million followers on Twitter, so he’s on the hook for a lot of Phineas And Ferb Blu-rays, and fans aren’t letting him forget it.

when old town road goes diamond i’m sending all my followers a copy of phineas & ferb season 3 on blu ray — nope (@LilNasX) May 24, 2019

This afternoon, one of Lil Nas X’s fans reminded him that he owes him (and millions of others) their Phineas And Ferb Blu-rays. Lil Nas X responded to the fan, writing on Twitter, “never think that i didn’t try.” The tweet also featured a video, which shows a phone screen recording of the rapper trying to find the Blu-ray on Amazon, only to discover that it is “currently unavailable.” The video then cuts to a clip of Lil Nas X shaking his head and crying in disappointment.

For the record, though, fans should have seen this coming: Shortly after making his initial Phineas And Ferb announcement, Lil Nas X tweeted, “ok maybe i lied.”

ok maybe i lied pic.twitter.com/Q6uvG2mfLm — nope (@LilNasX) May 24, 2019

Lil Nas X has been on it with the Twitter jokes lately, as he also recently celebrated his birthday with some choice memes.