Lil Uzi Vert ‘Can’t Wait’ To Meet Lil Nas X And Make A ‘Panini’ Remix

Lil Nas X pulled off an amazing feat recently when “Old Town Road” spent its 17th week at the top spot of the Billboard Hot 100 chart, which is the new all-time record. Now, it looks like he’s directing his attention towards other highlights of his discography. A few days ago, he posted a screenshot of him sliding in Lil Uzi Vert’s DMs and asking him to hop on a remix of “Panini,” with the implication that he had been left on read due to Uzi having seen the message without responding.

Now Uzi is insisting that he didn’t actually leave Lil Nas X on read, telling a TMZ cameraman, “I didn’t leave him on read. I liked [the message], I sent a heart. I sent a heart to Lil Nas X.”

He also said that he would be open to hopping on the track: “If he want me to do it, OK. I never met him, but I’ll meet him. I can’t wait.” The cameraman said he thinks Uzi should do the remix, and he responded, “I think so, too.”

There’s certainly plenty of room for another verse on “Panini” without the song feeling bloated, as the version on the 7 EP is under two minutes long. Additionally, after “Old Town Road” hit 17 weeks at No. 1, Lil Nas X tweeted, “now we focus on panini,” so Lil Nas X could be motivated to keep his viral success going and put his efforts behind another song of his.

now we focus on panini pic.twitter.com/JSBAmUUcla — nope (@LilNasX) July 29, 2019

