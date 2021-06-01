Lil Nas X Kicks Off Pride Month With Hilarious Advice For LGBTQ+ Allies

Today is June 1, which means it’s officially the start of Pride Month. There are certainly many celebrations to come over the next few weeks, and Lil Nas X is getting the party started early on Twitter with his signature sense of humor.

He started the day by announcing an opportunity for his followers, although it seems unlikely he’ll actually follow through on his promise. He wrote, “happy pride month. i will be having sex with 100 lucky fans to celebrate.” Shortly after that, he offered some advice for allies, which their LGBTQ+ friends will certainly like: “for pride month if you have friends who are part of the lgbtq+ community let them know that they are loved. give them all of your money.”

He also responded to a Pride Month tweet from the NFL, writing, “unfollowing. this is sad that y’all support that lifestyle.” A couple minutes later, he did a 180, tweeting, “after further consideration, i changed my mind, i now support the community and am now too also a homosexual.”

It seems like there will be more to come from Lil Nas X aside from cracking jokes on Twitter: A couple weeks ago, he declared he wants to do “something special” for Pride Month.