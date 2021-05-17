Lil Nas X Hints At Doing ‘Something Special’ For Pride Month

Lil Nas X is one of the most successful and visible gay music stars of the past couple years, thanks both to hits like “Old Town Road” and “Montero (Call My By Your Name)” and to his willingness to speak out about being gay. Now, he has suggested that he might have something in the works for Pride Month, which is celebrated in June.

Taking to Twitter this afternoon, he wrote, “i wanna do something special for homosexual month in a few weeks.”

Since coming out, Lil Nas X has discussed his sexuality on a number of occasions. Recently, for example, he talked about the possibility of alienating his straight fans, saying that this doesn’t bother him anymore: “At first I was really afraid of alienating any of my straight fans. But then it was kind of like, if they feel offended, they were never really here for me. They were here for whatever version of myself they made up in their head.”

Over the weekend, he also teased the video for his next single, “Sun Goes Down.” He wrote of it, “in the ‘sun goes down’ video i go back in time to visit a younger version self who’s struggling inside, hating himself, & doesn’t want to live anymore. i try my best to uplift him. can’t wait to share this song and video with you guys on friday. this one is really special to me.”