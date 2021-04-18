Lil Nas X’s most recent single, “Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” has brought the singer plenty of attention. Between the track’s unorthodox music video and the sale of his “Satan Shoes,” the customized Nike Air Max 97s that were made in collaboration with MSCHF, the conversation around the song was nonstop for a week after it arrived.

All this proved to be beneficial as “Montero” would go on to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard singles chart. A couple of weeks removed from this achievement, the singer stopped by Capital Radio for an interview with Roman Kemp where he shared what he hopes can happen next with the song.

According to NME, Lil Nas was asked who his dream collaborators for a potential remix would be during the interview and he replied, “Rihanna and Bad Bunny.” Kemp suggests that this remix “may already be in the pipeline” due the singer’s response, but that’s not the case yet. “I wish!” Lil Nas said. “What if I ask for it? I don’t want to jinx it.”

After the fire that was “Montero” cooled down for a bit, Lil Nas X joined Dominic Fike to star in a music video for Brockhampton’s “Count On Me.” Days later, he released some meme-worthy satan-themed merchandise for the single that includes a shirt that reads “I [heart] Jesus and that one part in the ‘Montero’ music video by Lil Nas X when he gets nasty with the devil because it was a cool form of self-expression and art.” Another said, “I WATCHED THE “Montero” VIDEO BY LIL NAS X AND ALL I GOT WITH THIS LOUSY SHIRT AND NOW I’M ALSO GAY AND LOVE SATAN.”