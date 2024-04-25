Lil Nas X seems to be inching closer to the release of Nasarati 2, his follow-up to 2018’s Nasarati.

Lil Nas X takes pride in unconventionality, and so it is unsurprising that he has been releasing songs on SoundCloud as opposed to releasing singles in a traditional manner. On Wednesday night, April 24, he continued the trend by dropping “Trust Me” on SoundCloud. “This song means a lot to me,” Lil Nas X posted on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram.

The first verse finds Lil Nas X transparently recounting the adolescent exploration of his sexuality, including “Grindr sessions.” He raps, “Back in middle school, I was fiending for dick / Seventh grade, sending my homies some pics / Daddy never knew what I did as a kid / He would’ve crucified me but / Trust me, I get it.”

The Grammy-winning provocateur teased a snippet of “Trust Me” within a March 9 Instagram carousel captioned, “been hoarding music for years smh I hate my relationship with fear of my songs not doing well and perception. I wish I could just release music and not give af! Anyways enough venting…what’s you guys top 2 of these snippets??”

“Trust Me” was produced by Ojivolta and Omer Fedi, both of whom produced on Lil Nas X’s 2021 debut studio album Montero.

Previously, Lil Nas X released “Light Again,” “Right There,” and “Lean On My Body” on SoundCloud. Those three are also on Lil Nas X’s YouTube page, but as of this writing, “Trust Me” remains exclusively on SoundCloud. Lil Nas X’s Billboard Hot 100 charter “J Christ” remains his only traditionally released single of 2024.

Listen to “Trust Me” below.