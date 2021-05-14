Lil Nas X made headlines when he released his recent single “Montero (Call Me By Your Name).” The song’s attention was mainly focused on it’s video, which saw the rapper sliding down a stripper pole into hell and twerking on Satan. Seeing as Lil Nas X went all-out for his last track, fans are expecting an equally eye-catching rollout for his next single.

Lil Nas X took to social media Thursday night to reveal the release date of his next track, “Sun Goes Down.” The rapper made the announcement with a highly-stylized photo which sees him controlling water with his fingertips against an ethereal backdrop. He noted the track will debut May 21, just one day ahead of his anticipated Saturday Night Live performance.

The rapper was announced as the SNL musical guest earlier this month. Alongside the host Anya Taylor-Joy, Lil Nas X’s performance will officially close out the show’s 46th season. The timing of the release of “Sun Goes Down” is no coincidence, as it seems he plans to share the new track on the SNL stage. He initially responded to SNL announcing his involvement by saying he plans to perform “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” along with an unnamed new song.

Saturday Night Live

MONTERO + NEW SONG

5/22 🧡🥵 pic.twitter.com/DZwaWq4cWN — nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) May 3, 2021

Check out Lil Nas X’s “Sun Goes Down” announcement above.