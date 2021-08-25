YouTube
Lil Nas X Uses Tony Hawk’s Blood Skateboards To Make A Point About His Infamous Sneakers

Back in March, when Lil Nas X was at the peak of his Satan phase, he released his Satan Shoes, which enjoyed a controversial reception, partially because the sneakers were made with real human blood. The whole thing was so contentious, in fact, that the rapper actually ended up getting sued by Nike. Now, Tony Hawk is doing something similar: He’s selling limited edition skateboards (that are already sold out) that are made with paint that contains his own blood. This prompted Lil Nas X to draw a comparison between the two stunts and ask some questions.

On Twitter today, the rapper pointed out how there hasn’t been any “public outrage” in response to the boards and compared that to his own blood-infused merch experience, tweeting, “now that tony hawk has released skateboards with his blood painted on them, and there was no public outrage, are y’all ready to admit y’all were never actually upset over the blood in the shoes? and maybe u were mad for some other reason?”

Meanwhile, Nas has moved on to bigger, more culinary things: The rapper, who once worked at Taco Bell a few years back, has teamed up with the restaurant to become its Chief Impact Officer.

