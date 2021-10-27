Lil Nas X’s Dad Snaps On Boosie After His Latest Homophobic Rant

Once again, Baton Rouge rapper Boosie BadAzz has gone off on a homophobic rant regarding Lil Nas X, and once again, Nas’ father has stepped in to check the Southern rapper. After Nas joked during an Instagram Live stream that he had a song with Boosie on the way, the Louisiana rapper jumped into a tirade on Twitter in which he slung slurs and issued some violent invective. However, on Tuesday, Nas’ father Robert Stafford, posted an Instagram story rebuking Boosie, calling him washed up.

“How the hell you’re a gangsta rapper promoting drugs, gun violence, degrading women and getting high every video talking about how you’re for the kids,” Stafford questioned. “Man sit your old looking a*s down. The game has past you. We real bankhead over here. Not like the guy who claims it. CHAMPIONS!” It’s not the first time he jumped in to defend his son; when DaBaby made comments interpreted as homophobic during his Rolling Loud set, Stafford went in on the North Carolina rapper as well.

Nah, Lil Nas X daddy gone beat Boosie ass lmaoooooooooo pic.twitter.com/RkfT5X8KNG — WS: Braves – 1 Cheaters – 0 (@stevozone4_) October 26, 2021

Meanwhile, Boosie seemed uncowed by the talking-to, sneering via Twitter, “DONT GET MAD AT ME CAUSE YOUR SON CAME OUT LIKE THAT LOL I KNOW IT HURTS.”

Previously, Boosie lashed out at Nas during a live stream after apparently taking Nas’ joke about performing naked literally. “That’s the most disrespectful muthaf*cka in the world,” he said, among a slew of other NSFW and highly offensive comments. After being called out by fans on Twitter, he accepted an invitation to The Breakfast Club, where he doubled down. His fascination with Lil Nas X even prompted a late-night Twitter rant that got him excoriated by fans who think he’s paid just a little too much attention to Nas’ moves someone who disapproves so much.

Whatever the case, it doesn’t seem like the two are likely to resolve their issues anytime soon, as Boosie seems uninterested in growth and Nas is one of the internet’s most prolific trolls.