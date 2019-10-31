Lil Peep’s Long-Awaited ‘Goth Angel Sinner’ EP Comes Out In Time For Halloween

When Lil Peep passed away in 2017, he had some unfinished business. About a year after his death, his second album, Come Over When You’re Sober, Pt. 2, was released. He also announced a project called Goth Angel Sinner that he didn’t manage to release before his death. However, the three-song EP is out now, and it features “Moving On,” “Belgium,” and “When I Lie.” There’s also a new video for the latter track, which was filmed before Peep’s death.

Rayn, who co-directed the video alongside Peep, says of it:

“Peep and I shot ‘When I Lie’ while on the Come Over When You’re Sober Tour. We were in Hamburg, Germany getting ready to do a show. It was a spur of the moment video. As soon as someone from the venue led us down to the green room, Peep and I looked at each other and said we have to shoot a video here. It didn’t take long to decide what track to shoot as he had been playing ‘When I Lie’ on repeat most of the journey there. We decided to shoot a one take video as we had shot ‘4 gold chains’ as a one take in London and loved the way it came out.”

On October 16, 2017 (about a month before his death), Peep shared what may have been the art for the project at that point and wrote that the release was “coming soon.” He shared more info the next day, writing, “My next project is called GOTH ANGEL SINNER (GAS) and it’s produced by @fish_narc and it’s amazing.”

GOTH ANGEL SINNER COMING SOON pic.twitter.com/dMoIP9LZOx — GOTH ANGEL SINNER (@Lilpeep) October 16, 2017

My next project is called GOTH ANGEL SINNER (GAS) and it's produced by @fish_narc and it's amazing — GOTH ANGEL SINNER (@Lilpeep) October 18, 2017

Peep previously discussed his love for Halloween, saying in a 2017 video, “Halloween is definitely my favorite holiday. First of all, all the ’31 Days Of Halloween’ or whatever, all the horror movie marathons they have on TV. Everybody gets to dress up however they want to, be someone else for a night, it’s cool. It’s like a little day of escape from reality, and everyone can just kind of go crazy.”

Watch the “When I Lie” video above, and listen to Goth Angel Sinner below.

Goth Angel Sinner is out now via Lil Peep/AUTNMY.