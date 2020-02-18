The brevity of rap retirements has always been something of a standing joke in hip-hop, but lately it seems as if more and more artists are trying to break the record for quickest turnaround. The latest contestant is 19-year-old Miami rapper Lil Pump, who declared his “retirement” going into the weekend, then retracted that statement just three days later, with a glassy-eyed Instagram post captioned: “YALL THOUGHT I QUIT B*TCH IM BACK.” The video also introduced his latest single “Contacto,” on which he raps in Spanish.

Pump, who is of Colombian decent, had already pivoted toward incorporating his Latino roots into his music. While he made his debut in the rap game in 2017 with the ubiquitous trap hit “Gucci Gang” and has stuck to that lane pretty closely ever since, his most recent foray into the spotlight came at the end of 2019 when he appeared as a feature of Dominican dembow artist El Alfa’s new single “Coronao Now.” While Pump rapped in both English and Spanish on that single, it appears he may be moving further into the direction of Latin music styles, if “Contacto” is any indication.”

Watch Lil Pump’s video renouncing his retirement above.

Lil Pump is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.