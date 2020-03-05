Last year proved to be a successful one for Pennsylvania-bred rapper, Lil Skies, with his sophomore album, Shelby, earning a top-five placing on the Billboard albums chart. Shelby is also the home for the “I,” which recently earned a platinum certification. Looking to make his presence felt 2020 hits the first quarter mark, he’s now recruited Lil Durk for a new song “Havin My Way,” his first release of the year, as well as an accompanying video.

The video begins on the creepier side, as it pans to a number of lifeless beings who seem to be controlled by some outside force. The action then shifts to Durk and Skies themselves, the two rappers depicted with puppet strings tied to their arms and legs while waiting to be moved by their master. Skies and Durk perform the track on a stage, led by the direction of their unseen puppet master, for a crowd of people who are, themselves, nothing more than stringless puppets. By the end, Skies and Durk break free from their puppet master’s strings and make their escape out of the building.

You can watch the video above.

Lil Durk is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.