The release of the long-awaited Space Jam sequel/reboot A New Legacy is right around the corner and promotional synergy for the film and its related products reaches peak levels in Lil Tecca’s video “Gametime” from the recently released soundtrack.

Not only does Tecca’s track — which features a verse and a hook from Portland rapper Aminé — appear on the soundtrack, but the video revolves around the two rappers linking up on Xbox for a session of the New Legacy tie-in game. However, rather than being an arcade-style basketball sim — something the gaming world desperately needs at the moment — the game is a side-scrolling beat-em-up starring an animated LeBron James fighting his way through hordes of enemies a la nostalgic ’90s faves like The Simpsons and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Tecca, who wasn’t even alive when any of the above products came out, gets digitized into the game alongside LeBron, helping him defeat the animated legions of bad guys while showcasing the colorfully retro gameplay. I still say the game should have been an NBA Jam style basketball sim with Bugs Bunny, but if a beat-em-up isn’t your thing, there’s a Candy Crush update and some LeBron-themed DLC coming to Fortnite, as well.

Watch the video for Lil Tecca & Aminé’s “Gametime” above.

Space Jam: A New Legacy is in theaters and streaming on HBO Max starting 7/16. The soundtrack is out now on Republic Records. Get it here.