Lil Tjay’s Reflective ‘Born 2 Be Great’ Offers A Preview Of His Album, ‘Destined 2 Win’

Ever since breaking out in 2019 thanks to his feature on Polo G’s “Pop Out,” Bronx, New York rapper Lil Tjay has carried himself with a superlative level of self-confidence, as seen on his debut album True 2 Myself released later that year. That confidence carries over into the title of his upcoming album Destined 2 Win, as well as its latest single, “Born 2 Be Great,” which Tjay shared today ahead of the album’s Friday release.

Sticking to his usual complement of somber keys, Tjay reflects on the self-possession that has allowed him to maneuver his way to the upper echelons of the rap game, surprising many but never himself. As he croons on the chorus, “I was born to be great / And I won’t let nobody tell me I ain’t.”

“Born 2 Be Great” is just the latest part of an impressive rollout that has included the 6lack-featuring “Calling My Phone” and the Polo G reunion “Headshot” with fellow New Yorker Fivio Foreign. The only hiccup was Tjay’s December arrest for possession of marijuana and grand larceny but he’s already cruised past that legal trouble to release two music videos for the above-mentioned singles.

Listen to “Born 2 Be Great” above.

Destined 2 Win is due on 4/2 via Columbia Records. You can pre-save it here.