After releasing his new song on Friday Lil Tjay returns today with an irreverent video for the propulsive “Headshot” featuring fellow New Yorker Fivio Foreign and friend Polo G. The three drill influenced rappers play William Tell at an opulent mansion, firing old-fashioned pistols at a group of butlers with apples on their heads. All three display much better marksmanship than most rappers do in real life, turning their targets to applesauce and leaving the domestic help unscathed. Tjay also communes with a giraffe, while the fountain outside is filled with models lying on pool floats.

Tjay’s year got off to a bumpy start after getting a video shoot searched and eventually getting arrested shortly after Christmas last year. After being booked on possession of guns and marijuana, he was released on bond. Getting back to work on his upcoming follow-up to 2020’s State Of Emergency, he released his video for “Calling My Phone” featuring Atlanta singer 6lack before apparently hunkering down to complete his album.

Meanwhile, each of his “Headshot” co-stars have also kept busy. Polo G just released his “For My Fans (Freestyle)” video in which he raps to the instrumental tracks for “Beat Box,” “Whoopty,” and “No More Parties,” while Fivio Foreign is a few months removed from his “Trust” video with the late King Von.

Watch the “Headshot” video above.