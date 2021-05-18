After showing off his potential on his 2019 major-label debut album, True 2 Myself, Lil Tjay returned with his follow-up Destined 2 Win earlier this year. The project saw the Brooklyn native flaunting more of his artistry and skills across the 21 songs. A little more than a month removed from that album’s arrival, Tjay lends his talents to rising Chicago rapper Lil Zay Osama in a video for their nonchalant collaboration “Emotions.” In it, the duo surrounds themselves with a cast of women during a video shoot while detailing their displeasures towards emotional people.

The song can be found on Lil Zay Osama’s most recent project, Trench Baby, which he released in February with features from Jackboy, G Herbo, Doe Boy. Earlier this month, he dropped a deluxe re-issue of the album with four new tracks and additional appearances from Stunna 4 Vegas, Sada Baby, and Sheff G.

The new video comes after Lil Tjay earned his highest-charting single thanks to “Calling My Phone,” featuring 6lack, which peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100. Recently, he also shared videos for “Love Hurts” and “Oh Well,” both also from the Destined 2 Win album.

You can watch the “Emotions” video above.

Trench Baby (Deluxe) is out now via Warner. Get it here.

