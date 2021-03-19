Lil Tjay, Polo G, and Fivio Foreign are some of the more popular newcomers on today’s rap scene. Each act has seen improved success in their career over the past couple of years, so it’s only right that they bring their talents together for a boastful collaboration. The trio dropped off their “Headshot” track and the new release lives up to its name without a doubt. The sinister song presents a clear warning from the three acts that any attempt to attack them will not only fail but be met with swift retaliation.

While it’s the first time the three artists have worked together on the song, the rappers are not unfamiliar with each other when it comes to studio time. Last year, Lil Tjay teamed up with Fivio and the late Pop Smoke for their “Zoo York” effort. Fivio also called on Tjay for their “Ambition” collaboration which can be found on his 2020 effort, 800 BC. Polo G’s breakout hit came alongside Tjay thanks to 2019’s “Pop Out” and on a more recent note, he linked with Fivio for their light-hearted track, “Bop Out.”

The new song comes after Tjay’s last song, “Calling My Phone‘ with 6lack, became his highest-charting release after it debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard singles chart. Polo G recently dropped his “GNF (OKOKOK)” track, which preceded his “Fashion” effort with Pop Smoke. Lastly, Fivio released his “Trust” collaboration alongside the late King Von with a video that captured a raucous party.

