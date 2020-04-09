Lil Tjay Showers His Partner With Love And Appreciation For His ‘Sex Sounds’ Video

A little over a year after sharing his debut album, True 2 Myself, Lil Tjay continues to promote it, and rightfully so. Having debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard album charts, the album spawned a pair of gold singles in “Leaked,” which would be later remixed by Lil Wayne, and “Ruthless,” as well as the platinum single, “Brothers.” Heading back to the album once again, Lil Tjay shares a new video for “Sex Sounds.”

Showcasing the warm weather the world is missing due to quarantining from the coronavirus, Lil Tjay heads to the tropics with his special lady for some alone time. Things begin in the bedroom, with Tjay and his lover showing a great deal of affection towards each other, before heading outdoors. The video captures the two lovers at the beach and in the dense rain forest, enjoying the outdoors, all while Tjay continues to shower his partner with love and appreciation.

The video arrived just nearly a month after Lil Tjay joined Lil Tecca for their “All Star” collaboration. Lil Tjay also paid homage to Pop Smoke days after his tragic death with his song, “Forever Pop.”

Read our review of Lil Tjay’s True 2 Myself here.

You can watch the video for “Sex Sounds” above.