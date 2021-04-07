In the melancholy video for Lil Tjay’s new single, “Love Hurts,” Tjay and guest rapper Toosii contemplate heartbreak and discover a grisly scene in a mansion when an enemy’s assassination attempt goes awry and catches a bystander in the crossfire.

“Love Hurts” is the latest standout from Lil Tjay’s second major-label album, Destined 2 Win, released last Friday along with the video for its fourth single, “Run It Up” featuring Moneybagg Yo and Offset. Before that, Tjay drummed up anticipation for the project with the 6lack-featuring “Calling My Phone,” the drill-inspired “Headshot” featuring Fivio Foreign and Polo G, and “Born 2 Be Great,” released just a week before the album’s due date. Over the weekend, Tjay also shared the video for “Oh Well,” ensuring even more attention for the 21-track project. The album also features the previously released “None Of Your Love” as a bonus track.

Tjay’s latest album arrives after a year that saw his profile at its highest point thanks to his inclusion on the 2020 XXL Freshman cover and the release of his timely mixtape, State Of Emergency, building on the warm reception of his 2019 debut album, True 2 Myself.

Watch Lil Tjay’s “Love Hurts” video featuring Toosii above.

Destined 2 Win is out now via Columbia. Get it here.