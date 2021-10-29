Lil Uzi Vert Laments Lost Love On The Deceptively Upbeat ‘Demon High’

Lil Uzi Vert’s been promoting his new project The Pink Tape for the past few weeks, first promising to release it by Halloween then delaying it to make sure “it won’t suck.” Today, he gave fans the first taste of how the tape will sound, sharing the deceptively upbeat single “Demon High.” Employing a Pro Logic-produced, ’80s New Wave-inspired beat, Uzi dances his cares away as he laments a lost love, expressing his distrust for women. A more traditional rap verse on the song’s bridge finds Uzi coming out of his funk to do a little boasting before lapsing back into his insecurities.

Ever since dropping his double album Eternal Atake in 2020, Uzi’s been more active than ever, both musically and socially. Throughout the year, he’s popped up songs from Internet Money (“His & Hers“), the late Juice WRLD (“Lucid Dreams (Remix)“), Trippie Redd (“Holy Smokes“), Isaiah Rashad (“From The Garden“), and Meek Mill (“Blue Notes 2“). Meanwhile, Uzi’s social calendar has been pretty full as well; in addition to being booked at this weekend’s Rolling Loud, he also went to a friend’s wedding, gifting the happy couple with stacks of cash.

Listen to “Demon High” above.

