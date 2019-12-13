Lil Uzi Vert made good on a promise Friday with the release of his latest single “Futsal Shuffle 2020.” Last month on Twitter, Uzi announced that the single was dropping soon.

Then last week, Uzi announced that the song was coming “in days.” Produced by Brandon Finessin, Starboy, Mayyzo, and Loesoe, the song serves as the lead single for Uzi’s impending album Eternal Atake. The uploaded version of the song on YouTube comes with an accompanying anime music video. A cartoon Uzi is idolized by a group of schoolgirls, while Uzi wears a white t-shirt with an upside-down frown on his shirt and 2020 written underneath. A voiceover of Tyler The Creator performing at Camp Flog Gnaw is the song’s intro.

“f I love you, better say that you love me,” Uzi raps. “And if I trust you better say that you trust me.”

Before teasing his latest single, Uzi continued his beef with fellow Philly native DJ Drama, who Uzi called “broke” and someone who relies on the rapper to make music to “pay bills.” Uzi recently was recognized as one of our most stylish rappers in hip-hop as well, while appearing on the track “Reply” with A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie last month.

Listen to “Futshal Shuffle 2020” in the clip above.