Lil Uzi Vert caused quite the stir last year when he debuted his new forehead piercing. Containing a pink diamond that allegedly ran him $24 million, the implant prompted concerns about its safety, as well as hilarious memes comparing him to Avengers android Vision. After the jeweler allayed those fears, folks settled down and chalked the new accessory up to one of the avant-garde rapper’s many eccentricities. However, one instution wasn’t too excited about the addition: his insurance company.

“My insurance tried to cut me off,” he admitted on the Scuffed podcast. “They were like, ‘This kid’s trying to kill himself.’ They really were. Because we knew it was a piercing, my insurance looked at it like, ‘Okay, this kid just implanted this diamond in his head. He’s gonna die.’”

In order to keep his insurance, he said, he had to get the jeweler to explain how the accessory actually worked. “I really had to call the piercing person and show them low-key everything, like, it’s literally a piercing.” He further explained that he’d actually taken the gem out because “it was pretty heavy. It was like ripping my forehead, so I had to let it re-heal.”

Meanwhile, he nearly had to cash in any policies he had on the diamond itself recently, after nearly losing it during a stage diving incident.