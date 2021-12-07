Lil Uzi Vert has been on a streak of endearing viral stories lately, popping up at a friend’s wedding, renting out an amusement park for his girlfriend’s birthday, and popping out at his friend Playboi Carti’s recent performance at Rolling Loud. His streak continued today as he was invited to a fan’s college graduation. However, it wasn’t just a random invite — it was prompted by Uzi’s own act of generosity a couple of years ago when he offered to pay that fan’s tuition while shopping in a department store.

The student, Raheel Ahmad, approached Uzi in the store, asking if the rapper could help him out with his student loan debt. When Uzi inquired about how much it was, the jaw-dropping amount, $90,000, turned out to be well within the rapper’s means. However, he had one question for Ahmad before agreeing to the deal: “If I pay for your college, are you gonna finish college?”

It turns out Ahmad followed through on his end, announcing on Instagram that he’s not only graduating from Temple University this year but he’s doing so with a 3.5 GPA. “I’m sure you all remember this video of me asking Lil Uzi Vert at the mall if he could help pay for my college tuition,” he said in the video. He gave a quick explanation of his situation — his father recently died, leaving his mom to support him and five other kids — and gave some pointed commentary on the current state of America’s education system.

“College can’t be this expensive when it’s meant to be for a better and more stable future,” Raheel says, stating his intention to apply his political science degree toward education reform. He invites Lil Uzi Vert to his graduation party, but this time, he says, “Dinner is on me.” Check out Raheel’s video below.