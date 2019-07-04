Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Lil Uzi Vert has released the video for his single “Sanguine Paradise.”

“Sanguine Paradise” is a promotional single off the Philadelphia rapper’s upcoming album Eternal Atake. Lil Uzi Vert has been steadily releasing songs from the album all year, but the record’s release has seen a few delays. A month ago, Uzi Vert said Eternal Atake would be out in two weeks, but obviously those two weeks came and passed. More recently, the rapper said that he “doesn’t know” when Eternal Atake might be coming out, so when we can expect to hear more is really anyone’s guess.

Still, the “Sanguine Paradise” video is a nice surprise to tide fans over. The video, directed by Daps and Uzi Vert himself, is especially cinematic. In a video homage to the Wesley Snipes movie Blade, the rapper attends a suspicious basement party. At first he just seems paranoid around people having fun, but when the lights go up and blood starts pouring out in all directions, we realize he was right to be nervous. The blood effects are pretty nasty if you’re on the queasy side, but the video is a striking visual accompaniment to the song.

Watch the video for “Sanguine Paradise” above.

Lil Uzi Vert is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music.