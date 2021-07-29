The 2020 coronavirus pandemic took a year of social activities away from our lives. One of them includes birthdays as big celebrations were forced to be downsized in fear of spreading the virus. As a result, many people on social media have joked about repeating a year of life in order to celebrate it the right way. However, for Lil Uzi Vert, it seems like he’ll actually spend another year at the same age, thanks to something he discovered on his birth certificate.

Wait wtf I’m turning 26??? My mom found my birth certificate ☹️😨 — Uzi London 🌎☄️💕® (@LILUZIVERT) July 28, 2021

Who tf has a license https://t.co/aEkDXExOC2 — Uzi London 🌎☄️💕® (@LILUZIVERT) July 28, 2021

The rapper believed he would be turning 27 on Saturday, July 31, but after his mom found his birth certificate, it turns out Lil Uzi Vert will remain 26 for another year. “Wait wtf I’m turning 26??? My mom found my birth certificate,” he wrote in a post to Twitter. A fan responded, “Damn bro so you was 18 but really 17,” to which Uzi replied, “Yes WTFFF!!!” This of course shifts his accomplishments a bit as it means the Philly rapper was only 20 years old when he dropped his breakout mixtape Luv Is Rage. He also celebrated what was actually his 21st birthday by releasing The Perfect LUV Tape the following year.

Lil Uzi’s discovery comes after he reinstalled his pink forehead diamond and got a new tattoo on his tongue. On the music side of things, he recently joined Trippe Redd in a video to their latest collaboration, “Holy Smokes.”

You can check out Lil Uzi’s tweets above.

Lil Uzi Vert is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.