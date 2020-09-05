Music

Lil Wayne Travels Through His Lengthy Career In His Transforming Video For ‘Big Worm’

Refusing to let his fans go too long without new content, Lil Wayne offers up a new music video for “Big Worm,” off the deluxe version of Funeral. It finds Wayne taking his fans on a trip through his career, using facial recognition technology to transform himself into the many looks he’s had throughout his career. Along the way it takes us back to his Hot Boys days and to the the height of the Tha Carter era.

The new video is one of many the New Orleans rapper has released since dropping Funeral. Other videos include one for “No Ceilings,” with ASAP Ferg and Jay Gwaupo, and for “Thug Life,” with Gudda Gudda and Jay Jones. Wayne also joined Tory Lanez and DaBaby for a remix of Jack Harlow’s “What’s Poppin” this year.

As for any feature releases, Wayne revealed on an appearance on ESPN last month that both Tha Carter VI and No Ceilings 3 are on the way, with the latter set to arrive first. “Carter VI coming soon,” Wayne said. “But, I got No Ceilings coming first. No Ceilings 3.” 2 Chainz also confirmed earlier this year that his joint album with Wayne, Collegrove 2, would also arrive in 2020.
Jack Harlow is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

