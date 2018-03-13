Are Lil Wayne And Birdman Trying To ‘Squash’ Their $51 Million Beef?

03.13.18 4 hours ago

Getty Image

Lil Wayne went from calling himself Birdman Jr. and referencing Cash Money Records seemingly every other verse to saying “f*ck Birdman” and Cash Money. A $51 million debt will do that. Wayne has been in the midst of a lawsuit against Birdman and Universal Records for years now, alleging that he’s owed his half of the hefty $100 million advance that Young Money/Cash Money received from Universal Records for their distribution deal. He also claims that Birdman and Universal are refusing to give him what he’s owed on YMCMB artists Drake and Nicki Minaj’s sales. Three years after Wayne initially filed the lawsuit, it’s alleged that Birdman has yet to even turn over the proper paperwork needed to analyze just how much Wayne is owed.

Their relationship has been acrimonious at best while the lawsuit has been going, but they’re doing what they can to mend it. TMZ reports that the two have been more cordial and are not just trying to work out the lawsuit, but their relationship. The outlet alleges that a source told them that, “they’re family and that’s bigger than money.” Indeed.

