Lil Wayne Honors Pop Smoke By Hopping On A Remix Of ‘Iced Out Audemars’

Since the death of Pop Smoke, the late rapper has gotten on tracks with a lot of huge hip-hop names. His posthumous album, Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon, was filled with collaborations, and now Smoke’s roster of musical friends has expanded every more as Lil Wayne hops on a new remix of “Iced Out Audemars.”

A preview of the collaboration surfaced earlier this month, and now the full track has dropped. On Wayne’s new verse (which replaces Dafi Woo’s), he begins with a shout out to Smoke, rapping, “Iced out Audemars / Wait, I told you so / Blacked out all my cars / Rest in peace to Poppy / Here today, we gone tomorrow.”

It can’t be understated how many guest rappers appear on Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon, as the tracklist features Quavo, Lil Baby, DaBaby, Swae Lee, Future, 50 Cent, Roddy Ricch, Tyga, Jamie Foxx, Gunna, Young Thug, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, and others. That star power has helped give the album star power, as it is still hovering near the top of the Billboard 200 chart.

Listen to the “Iced Out Audemars” remix above.

