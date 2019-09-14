Lil Wayne had a run-in with authorities this weekend, which has led him to withdraw from a St. Louis tour stop. The rapper is currently on the road with post-punk icons Blink-182 celebrating the 20th anniversary of Enema of the State, but Weezy was kicked out of his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton. Details have yet to be released surrounding the incident, but he thanked his fans for their continued support on social media.

Weezy took to Twitter to announce that he will not be present at Saturday’s St. Louis show. “Sorry not doing the show tonight,” he wrote. “I was just kik’d out the ritz and 12 got involve so I gotta slide.” He went on to say he’s not phased by the incident. “It’s all luv tho,” he wrote. He didn’t go into the specificities of his police interaction, but he assured fans he wouldn’t be absent for long.

Though Weezy is sitting out this weekend’s shows, he’s returning to the stage Monday at Cincinnati’s Riverbend Music Center.

Weezy continues to tour with Blink-182 after he seemingly hinted at quitting. He later retracted his statement, informing fans he’s been having too much fun with his “bros” Blink-182 to leave the road.