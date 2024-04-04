Young Thug remains embroiled in the YSL Racketeer Influenced And Corrupt Organizations (RICO) trial in Fulton County, Georgia, stemming from his, Gunna’s, and 26 other defendants‘ arrest in May 2022. Despite his imprisonment, Young Thug has released Business Is Business, revealed a forthcoming apparel brand, and served up several features, including on Kid Cudi’s Insano.

On Wednesday, April 3, Lil Wayne announced “Bless” featuring Young Thug. An Instagram teaser presents Thugger and Weezy on an animated card in a flaming wrestling ring.

On March 26, Lil Wayne announced “Weezy Vs. Wheezy” (stylized as “WvW”) will arrive on Friday, April 5. “YOUNG MONEY PRESENTS WEEZY VS WHEEZY,” the pre-save link teases alongside a poster showing Lil Wayne and producer Wheezy. “THIS IS COMING, HELL OR HIGH WATER 4/5/2024.”

Throughout this week, Lil Wayne has been hooking his promotion around WWE’s WrestleMania 40, which is set for Saturday, April 6, and Sunday, April 7, at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

new single droppin’ Friday #WvW s/o to my brudda Jey Uso #wrestlemania 🤙🏾 pic.twitter.com/ZbWOA59q7W — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) April 2, 2024

As of this writing, it’s unclear if “Weezy Vs Wheezy” is a single or full-blown collaborative project, but announcing “Bless” in the same aesthetic vein as “WVW” is leading some people to believe that it could be a full-blown project.