With more and more rappers holding their own festivals, Lil Wayne‘s Uproar Festival — named for his 2018 Carter V single produced by Swizz Beatz — found a perfect one. The August 13 event will mark the grand re-opening of Los Angeles’ legendary landmark, the Memorial Coliseum, after a $315 million renovation project that was completed in 2019. The 77,500 seat venue has been empty ever since due to the coronavirus pandemic and resulting shutdown of live entertainment and sporting events. However, the historical site will officially reopen its doors to host Lil Wayne, Young Money, and “friends.”

In addition to the usual music festival features — including a Vendor Village highlighting local eateries, a beer garden, and a “3 Point Cut” basketball experience — Wayne’s fest will accept submissions for its Dance Competition and Art Walk ahead of the event. The winning dance team will earn the opportunity to perform on the big stage at next year’s Uproar Fest. The Art Walk will showcase rising visual artists.

For fans unable to attend, the festival will also live stream via a “first of its kind” Festival Platform provided by Mandolin. The stream will not only include live video of performances but also roaming audience cameras and interactive features.

You can find more information here.