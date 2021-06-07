Over the years it’s become more common than ever for rappers to supplement their music income with investments in business and tech, like Nas striking it big on crypto and Meek Mill following his footsteps. Two of hip-hop’s more successful young rappers are making their own foray into the tech world; Lil Yachty and Bhad Bhabie have made a hefty investment into a new dating app called Lox Club, according to Variety.

As its name suggests, Lox Club bills itself as a private, membership-based dating app for Jewish people with “ridiculously high standards.” In a press release, the app’s founders call it “a virtual speakeasy hidden within an old-school deli and offers users the chance to speak with a real-life matchmaker instead of solely relying on a computer algorithm like most of today’s dating apps.”

Bhad Bhabie and Lil Yachty were connected to the opportunity by their shared agent Adam Kluger’s Scoop Investments, collectively investing $1 million. Kluger previously managed Bhad Bhabie and partnered with her on multiple businesses, while he worked with Yachty on prior ventures such as Yachty’s partnership with Reece’s Puffs cereal. Yachty and Bhad Bhabie have been friends since their shared breakouts, with both rappers appearing in each other’s songs and videos and Yachty acting as a sort of “big brother” and mentor in the music business.

Bhad Bhabie is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.