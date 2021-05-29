Lil Yachty has been extremely busy for well over a year now and all that’s added up to the strong comeback he’s made since the release of Lil Boat 3 last spring. More than a year later, Yachty returned with a brand new project, Michigan Boy Boat, an effort that saw him working with some of the best rising and established rappers from the state’s Detroit and Flint areas. A month removed from the mixtape’s release, Yachty continues its promotional run with a brand new video for “Plastic.”

In it, Yachty is accompanied by Icewear Vezzo and Rio Da Yung OG, rappers who both appear on the song, as well as members of his decently-sized crew. The greyscale visual features the group in a fairly laid-back state as they lounge and kick it in a room together. Clips of them recording music and spending time at a strip club also appear throughout the video.

Prior to dropping Michigan Boy Boat, Yachty extended his Lil Boat 3 project with new songs and later shared videos for tracks like “In My Stussy’s” and “Asshole.” He also flexed some freestyle skills in a visual for “Cortex” which came after he was confirmed to appear in the upcoming season of Lil Dicky’s show, Dave which premieres next month on June 16.

You can watch the “Plastic” video above.