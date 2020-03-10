Lil Yachty announced his return to the Lil Boat persona that first made him a star yesterday with the release of the comedic video for his new single “Oprah’s Bank Account.” The video, which also features Drake and DaBaby, sees Yachty playing a parody of Oprah, making fun of himself through his “guests,” and bringing back the Autotuned crooning that highlighted his breakthrough mixtape, Lil Boat. Then, in an interview with Complex, he broke down how he got two of hip-hop’s biggest stars to feature on the song — and missed out on another.

According to Yachty, he originally wanted to put Lizzo on the song, but she never got back to him. A series of serendipitous events led to DaBaby and Drake replacing her on his wishlist and with all three artists boasting healthy senses of humor, it only made sense to do a satirical video like the one they released yesterday. “I did the song by myself,” Yachty explained, but if you have a chance to get the biggest names in music on a song, you go for it.

“It’s so crazy because I originally wanted to put Lizzo on it,” he said. “I sent it to her, and I don’t want to say she didn’t like it, because she never got back to me on it, which was cool. I understand people are busy. And then I posted a snippet on my finsta. Drake follows my finsta, which is crazy. And he was like, “Yo, this is dope,” which blew my mind. Of course that’s the homie, but him showing love like that, [was cool]. Then he [told me to] send it through. I didn’t know he was serious, but he got on it.”

“DaBaby, he had a meet and greet in Atlanta, and I went,” Yachty elaborated. “I didn’t necessarily know he was going to like this song or want to get on it. I didn’t play it for him and he hadn’t heard it. But I hung out with him for three or four hours there, and I was like, ‘You want to go to the studio?’ He came and I played it, and he loved it.”

As far as the album the song will eventually live on, Yachty says, “My album’s done. My album is coming very soon. I haven’t spoken on it yet, but it’s coming. It’s ending the trilogy to my Lil Boat series.”

Check out the full interview here.

