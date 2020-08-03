Lil Yachty Vents His Frustration At Not Receiving A VMA Nomination

MTV recently announced the nominees for its 2020 VMAs, and one artist who wasn’t selected for the honor decided to vent his frustrations at MTV on Instagram Live.

Lil Yachty, whose “Oprah’s Bank Account” video accumulated well over 20 million YouTube views between two versions and lit up social media thanks to its creative re-imagining of Yachy as the media mogul, told viewers on his Instagram Live session that he felt disrespected by the perceived snub. Even Oprah loved Yachty’s ‘Oprah’s Bank Account’ video, but it wasn’t enough to earn him a VMA nomination.

“I be doing some sh*t. Putting my all in some sh*t,” Yachty said. “People be trying to sh*t on that and try to discredit some of the things that I’ve done, or try to downplay it or try to make it seem as if that sh*t ain’t nothin’… I don’t f*ck with that. That sh*t is wack, bro. I don’t know, that’s all I gotta say. VMAs is dumb wack for that sh*t.”

He also downplayed the VMAs, saying,” Nominations, all that shit is corny. N****s don’t be giving me no f*ckin’ respect.”

Had it been selected, “Oprah’s Bank Account” would have been in contention against DaBaby’s “Bop,” Eminem’s “Godzilla‘ featuring Juice WRLD, Future and Drake’s “Life Is Good,” Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage,” Roddy Ricch’s “The Box,” and Travis Scott’s “Highest In The Room.”

Watch Lil Yachty’s reaction to being snubbed for a VMA above.

