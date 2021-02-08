Lil Yachty has apparently become quite enamored with Detroit’s burgeoning underground rap scene. After teasing a new mixtape with the Sada Baby-featuring video for “Not Regular” a few weeks ago, the Atlanta rapper popped in the video for an “all-star” cypher of sorts titled “Royal Rumble” and featuring a slew of fresh-faced Detroit rhymers for him to trade bars with.

Included in the “Royal Rumble” are emerging talents like Babyface Ray, who recently tapped Moneybagg Yo to appear in his “If You Know You Know” video, DC2Trill, Krispylife Kid, who previously worked with Yachty on their September 2020 song “KrispyBoat,” Icewear Vezzo, who is the first Detroit native rapper signed to Motown Records, Rio Da Yung OG, who was unfortunately sentenced to five years in prison for a 2019 gun charge, and RMC Mike, a favorite collaborator of Rio’s who appeared with him in numerous recent low-fi music videos.

These six rappers represent an emerging sound in the Motor City and surrounding Michigan area that eschews the smoother sounds of the smooth J Dilla/Slum Village era for a more grungy, almost drill-inspired sound. Other newer rappers embracing the loose aesthetic and slippery flow include 42 Dugg, who has been blowing up thanks to his collaborations with Lil Baby, and Sada Baby, who secured a Nicki Minaj verse on his techno-sampling viral hit, “Whole Lotta Choppas.” Meanwhile, the Detroit cypher format was also recently used to highlight more local talent on Big Sean’s Detroit 2 cut “Friday Night Cypher.”

Watch the “Royal Rumble” video above.