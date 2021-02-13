Days after he gave fans a video for “Asshole” with Oliver Tree, Lil Yachty is back on the visual route with a new one for “In My Stussy’s” with Vince Staples. Yachty keeps things rather isolated this time around as his verse on the song sees him rapping fairly close to the camera that stands in front of him. Elsewhere he raps in front of a trio of magnifying glasses that accentuate the appearance of his mouth and other features on his face. Afterward, Staples steps in to deliver a solid sixteen that finds him grooving to the song’s bouncy production as he shows off his

Both the track and the video appear as contributions that prove the rapper has made an amazing comeback over the last year. It kicked off with the release of his “Oprah Bank Account” track with Drake and DaBaby. Shortly after, he dropped his Lil Boat 3 album, which saw a huge boost in quality compared to his previous albums while bringing a close to the Lil Boat series. The 18-track effort saw additional appearances from ASAP Rocky, Tierra Whack, Young Thug, Future (who appeared on the standout “Pardon Me” track), and more. At the end of November, the Atlanta native shared a deluxe version of the album with eight new tracks, which included In My Stussy’s.”

Watch the “In My Stussy’s” video above.

Lil Boat 3.5 is out now via Quality Control Music. Get it here.