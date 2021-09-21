Little Simz Is Hitting Major North American Cities On Her 2022 Tour

Little Simz is fresh off the release of her latest album, Sometimes I Might Be Introvert, an adventurous album that has left fans wanting to hear it live. Well, next year, they’ll get to do just that, as Simz has announced a North American tour for 2022.

The dates span most of May, kicking off in Portland, Oregon before rolling through Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago, Toronto, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington DC, and New York City.

Of Simz’ new album, Uproxx’s Aaron Williams notes, “Sometimes I Might Be Introvert takes some big swings, but it never lets go of its message for the sake of an impressive stroke at expanding its sound. Simz has evolved, album by album, into the kind of artist who can push boundaries and remain both relatable and universal at the same time. It’s a balancing act that so many artists could take lessons from as hip-hop pursues its contemporary aspirations at making ‘high art,’ because Simz already is.”

Check out the full list of dates below.

05/01/2022 — Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre

05/02/2022 — Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

05/05/2022 — San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

05/11/2022 — Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theater

05/15/2022 — Chicago, IL @ Reggie’s

05/17/2022 — Toronto, ON @ The Axis Club

05/19/2022 — Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

05/21/2022 — Philadelphia, PA @ Foundry

05/23/2022 — Washington, DC @ Union Stage

05/25/2022 — New York, NY @ Webster Hall