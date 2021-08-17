UK rapper Little Simz has been steadily releasing mixtapes and EPs since 2014. She received much critical acclaim for her latest 2019 album Grey Area, and she’s currently gearing up for her next LP. To celebrate, Little Simz took over late-night TV for a performance of her single “Woman” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Illuminated by elegant chandeliers, Little Simz took the stage sporting a fitted suit for her US TV debut. Accompanied by a full band and a trio of backup singers, Little Simz rhythmically delivered her “Woman” lyrics, which describe the qualities of beautiful women across the world. The Cleo Sol-featuring song originally debuted back in May as the second single off her upcoming album, Sometimes I Might Be Introvert. The rapper has also previewed the effort with the tracks “Introvert,” “I Love You, I Hate You,” and “Rollin Stone.”

Days ahead of her performance, the rapper took to Twitter to thank her fans for all the support they’ve shown her over the years. “Appreciate you riding w me,” she wrote. “some from grey area , some from stillness , some from a curious tale , some from the early early EPs & mixtapes. September we go again.”

Appreciate you riding w me , some from grey area , some from stillness , some from a curious tale , some from the early early EPs & mixtapes. September we go again 🧨 — Little Simz (@LittleSimz) August 13, 2021

Watch Little Simz perform “Woman” on The Tonight Show above.

Sometimes I Might Be Introvert is out 9/3 via Age 101. Pre-order it here.